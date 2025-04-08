Allu Arjun Birthday: Revisiting 7 Blockbusters That Came Before <i>Pushpa 2</i>

It goes without saying that Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. He wowed the entire country with his 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. And with Pushpa 2: The Rule becoming the biggest Indian grosser, the actor ruled the box office like a true king.

But before Allu Arjun became a pan-India superstar, he was already dominating Telugu cinema. As the star turns 43 today, let's take a look at 7 of his biggest films before Pushpa:

1. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Allu Arjun plays Bantu, a young man who grows up facing constant criticism from his father — only to discover later that he was switched at birth with a millionaire's son. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this film became a massive hit. Pooja Hegde stars opposite Allu, and their chemistry? Total fire!

2. Sarrainodu

Loosely inspired by the 2004 Hollywood flick Walking Tall, Sarrainodu is one of Telugu cinema's action-packed gems. Allu Arjun brings serious swag to the role, joined by Aadhi Pinisetty, Srikanth and Rakul Preet Singh.

3. Race Gurram

This action-comedy, directed by Surender Reddy, is a total crowd-pleaser. It follows the story of two brothers — Ram (Shaam), a by-the-book cop, and Lakshman aka Lucky (Allu Arjun), the fun-loving rebel. Their love-hate dynamic and Allu Arjun's comic timing made this one a blockbuster.

4. Julayi

The film revolves around a man named Ravi, played by Allu Arjun. He races to make some quick cash, which brings him into contact with anti-social elements and sparks off events that will change his life forever. Julayi also featured Sonu Sood in a key role.

5. Badrinath

Directed by V. V. Vinayak, the film is headlined by Allu Arjun and Tamannaah. Allu Arjun portrays Badri, a warrior and the protector of the Badrinath temple. He finds himself in troubled waters after he meets an agnostic woman and attempts to revive her faith in God.

6. Desamuduru

Allu Arjun delivers a power-packed performance in Desamuduru. He plays Bala, a courageous journalist who is on a dangerous mission to expose a corrupt politician.

7. Arya

Allu Arjun gave a memorable performance of his career in Sukumar's Arya. The film revolves around the titular character, who falls in love with a woman and tries to woo her through his charm.