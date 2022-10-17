Maheep Kapoor On Husband Sanjay's Birthday: '60 Never Looked So Good'

Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep. (courtesy: maheepkapoor)

Happy Birthday, Sanjay Kapoor. The actor turns 60 today. To make the day all the more special for her “teammate”, Maheep Kapoor has shared an adorable birthday wish on Instagram. Calling Sanjay Kapoor the “rock” of their family, Maheep said, “Happy Birthday to our rock, my teammate. Grateful for you always, everyday. Love you…And to many, many, many celebrations together.” Maheep also added the hashtag - “60 Never Looked So Good.” We can't help but agree here. Maheep Kapoor has also shared some pictures from the party. We can also spot their children Shanaya and Jahaan in the birthday album. Don't miss that personalised birthday cake. Replying to the post, Sanjay Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah said, “Super star.” Deanne Panday wrote, “Happy birthday, Sanjay Kapoor '' and added a set of emojis.

Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his 60th birthday in Dubai. From Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor to Boney Kapoor, the Kapoors and Marwahs jetted off to the gulf nation to mark the special day.

Here are some pictures from Sanjay Kapoor's 60th birthday bash:

Anil Kapoor has picked some priceless moments featuring himself, Sanjay Kapoor and their brother Boney Kapoor to celebrate the day. Along with the pics, the actor wrote, “Sanjay, I admire your spirit , humour, never die attitude , the way you look after and love our mother and your family...I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, not just as a family man, but also as an artist. Happy 60th Birthday Sanjay! Love you.”

Now, look at Sonam Kapoor's wish for her "funniest and coolest" uncle. “Happy happy birthday, chachu. We love you! To the funniest coolest uncle, we hope we always party with you. Jiyo hazaro saal! Happy 60!” Sonam's birthday note read.

Janhvi Kapoor, who missed the birthday bash, shared a sweet note for her “chachu” on Instagram Stories. Alongside a photograph, featuring Sanjay Kapoor with his birthday cake, Janhvi wrote, “Chachu, I missed your birthday but seeing you rage like the life of the party that you always are, makes me so happy. I hope this year is filled with so much love and happiness for you. Wishing you the most amazing memories and all the success you ever wished for. Love you.”

Check out Khushi Kapoor's wish for the “coolest” birthday boy in the family.

Here is how Maheep Kapoor's BBFs and Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives co-stars Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari Soni wished Sanjay Kapoor.

