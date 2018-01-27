4 Photoshop Fails: From Reese Witherspoon's '3 Legs' To Kareena Kapoor's Stretch Mark-Free Pic

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year-the 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here. In the quarter-century since Vanity Fair launched the Hollywood Issue, show business has changed in fundamental ways, as have magazines-but a star-studded, foldout cover remains a surefire thrill. Get a closer look at the cover, also featuring our very own Graydon Carter, at the link in bio. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Jan 25, 2018 at 4:02am PST