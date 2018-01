4 Photoshop Fails: From Reese Witherspoon's '3 Legs' To Kareena Kapoor's Stretch Mark-Free Pic

Highlights Twitter slammed Vanity Fair for photoshopping pictures Earlier, Kareena's stretch mark-free picture was also criticised Lupita slammed Grazia magazine for digitally altering her picture

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

(We are correcting this error online.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmhpic.twitter.com/10UUScS7Xo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 10, 2017

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on Jan 2, 2018 at 6:16am PST

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 17, 2016 at 1:18am PDT

Armpit gate! Hottest woman in world also has hottest armpits; or photoshop? World wants to know. #PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/lsgOnXhFIl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 20, 2016

Vanity Fair's latest cover photoshoot, a special 24th anniversary edition, has been trolled heavily for photoshopping (and editorial) fails. The magazine presents "12 extraordinary stars" (there are 13 actually) in one frame and the Internet spotted something terribly wrong in the cover picture - "Reese Witherspoon has three legs." The picture of cover spread was shared on the magazine's verified Instagram profile and social media users were quick to find the gaps (and the extras) in the picture. A behind-the-scenes picture from the photoshoot, featuring Oprah Winfrey with three hands, also went crazy viral. Take a look at Vanity Fair's fiasco here:This is what Vanity Magazine tweeted after the pictures went viral:But they are correcting the error for Oprah. Vanity Fair joked:Photoshop fail is a common occurrence in the quest to get the perfect cover picture. Here are some other examples:Last year, actress Lupita Nyong'o slammed Grazia magazine for digitally altering her image "to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like." Several Twitter users applauded theactress for her decision to talk against extreme digitally altering of pictures.Bollywood too has its own share of photoshop fails - for example, Kareena Kapoor's January 2018 edition of Vogue magazine. The magazine received flak for apparently airbrushing Kareena's post-pregnancy stretch marks in one of the pictures from the photoshoot.Priyanka Chopra's Maxim cover in July 2016 was ridiculed for showing the actress' absolutely smooth and "unrealistic" (at least, that's what Twitter said) armpits. After the internet debated if Priyanka's armpits are really so perfectly smooth IRL, the actress posted a picture with a hilarious caption to cap the debate.Take a look at Maxim's cover and the reactions: And this is what Priyanka Chopra posted:Several celebrities such as Jenifer Lawrence and Kate Winslet have talked about the airbrushing celebrities' picture for advertisements and magazine covers. In fact, E! News reported that thestar took a stand against digital altering of pictures and added a "no retouching" clause in the modeling contract of L'Oreal.