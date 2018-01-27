4 Photoshop Fails: From Reese Witherspoon's '3 Legs' To Kareena Kapoor's Stretch Mark-Free Pic

Highlights
- Twitter slammed Vanity Fair for photoshopping pictures
- Earlier, Kareena's stretch mark-free picture was also criticised
- Lupita slammed Grazia magazine for digitally altering her picture
12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year-the 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here. In the quarter-century since Vanity Fair launched the Hollywood Issue, show business has changed in fundamental ways, as have magazines-but a star-studded, foldout cover remains a surefire thrill. Get a closer look at the cover, also featuring our very own Graydon Carter, at the link in bio. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
This is what Vanity Magazine tweeted after the pictures went viral:
While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018
But they are correcting the error for Oprah. Vanity Fair joked:
As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018
(We are correcting this error online.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz
Photoshop fail is a common occurrence in the quest to get the perfect cover picture. Here are some other examples:
Last year, actress Lupita Nyong'o slammed Grazia magazine for digitally altering her image "to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like." Several Twitter users applauded the 12 Years a Slave actress for her decision to talk against extreme digitally altering of pictures.
Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmhpic.twitter.com/10UUScS7Xo— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 10, 2017
Bollywood too has its own share of photoshop fails - for example, Kareena Kapoor's January 2018 edition of Vogue magazine. The magazine received flak for apparently airbrushing Kareena's post-pregnancy stretch marks in one of the pictures from the photoshoot.
Priyanka Chopra's Maxim cover in July 2016 was ridiculed for showing the actress' absolutely smooth and "unrealistic" (at least, that's what Twitter said) armpits. After the internet debated if Priyanka's armpits are really so perfectly smooth IRL, the actress posted a picture with a hilarious caption to cap the debate.
Take a look at Maxim's cover and the reactions:
Armpit gate! Hottest woman in world also has hottest armpits; or photoshop? World wants to know. #PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/lsgOnXhFIl— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 20, 2016
Several celebrities such as Jenifer Lawrence and Kate Winslet have talked about the airbrushing celebrities' picture for advertisements and magazine covers. In fact, E! News reported that the Titanic star took a stand against digital altering of pictures and added a "no retouching" clause in the modeling contract of L'Oreal.