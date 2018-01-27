4 Photoshop Fails: From Reese Witherspoon's '3 Legs' To Kareena Kapoor's Stretch Mark-Free Pic

Reese Witherspoon features on Vanity Fair's latest cover and the Internet noticed she has '3 legs' in the cover photo

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 27, 2018 12:54 IST
35 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
4 Photoshop Fails: From Reese Witherspoon's '3 Legs' To Kareena Kapoor's Stretch Mark-Free Pic

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman on Vanity Fair cover . (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twitter slammed Vanity Fair for photoshopping pictures
  2. Earlier, Kareena's stretch mark-free picture was also criticised
  3. Lupita slammed Grazia magazine for digitally altering her picture
Vanity Fair's latest cover photoshoot, a special 24th anniversary edition, has been trolled heavily for photoshopping (and editorial) fails. The magazine presents "12 extraordinary stars" (there are 13 actually) in one frame and the Internet spotted something terribly wrong in the cover picture - "Reese Witherspoon has three legs." The picture of cover spread was shared on the magazine's verified Instagram profile and social media users were quick to find the gaps (and the extras) in the picture. A behind-the-scenes picture from the photoshoot, featuring Oprah Winfrey with three hands, also went crazy viral. Take a look at Vanity Fair's fiasco here:
 
vanity fair instagram

This is what Vanity Magazine tweeted after the pictures went viral:
 

But they are correcting the error for Oprah. Vanity Fair joked:
 

Photoshop fail is a common occurrence in the quest to get the perfect cover picture. Here are some other examples:

Last year, actress Lupita Nyong'o slammed Grazia magazine for digitally altering her image "to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like." Several Twitter users applauded the 12 Years a Slave actress for her decision to talk against extreme digitally altering of pictures.
 

Bollywood too has its own share of photoshop fails - for example, Kareena Kapoor's January 2018 edition of Vogue magazine. The magazine received flak for apparently airbrushing Kareena's post-pregnancy stretch marks in one of the pictures from the photoshoot.
 
 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on



Priyanka Chopra's Maxim cover in July 2016 was ridiculed for showing the actress' absolutely smooth and "unrealistic" (at least, that's what Twitter said) armpits. After the internet debated if Priyanka's armpits are really so perfectly smooth IRL, the actress posted a picture with a hilarious caption to cap the debate.

Take a look at Maxim's cover and the reactions:
 

 

Comments
Close [X]
And this is what Priyanka Chopra posted:
 


Several celebrities such as Jenifer Lawrence and Kate Winslet have talked about the airbrushing celebrities' picture for advertisements and magazine covers. In fact, E! News reported that the Titanic star took a stand against digital altering of pictures and added a "no retouching" clause in the modeling contract of L'Oreal.

Trending

vanity fair reese witherspoonphotoshop failskareena priyanka photoshop

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................