Spot Photoshop Fail That Gave Away Woman's Lie About Being Late To Work

A Photoshop fail gave away a woman's fib. (Representative Image)

An unnamed woman recently called her boss to say she was having car troubles - probably to explain why she was running late for work. As an added measure, she also sent her boss a photograph of her car's flat tyre. However, a detail in her pic - which shows a nail stuck in the tyre - gave away her white lie and left most people convinced that she wasn't facing car troubles. The Photoshop fail has left many on social media in stitches.

The woman's colleague, Sydney Whitson, took to Twitter to share the bizarre photo and the story behind it.

"My coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat," she wrote. She then asked everyone to zoom into the picture of the nail to spot the error.

Can you see why the woman's colleagues are not buying her story about a flat tyre?

my coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. i need everyone to stop what they're doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS pic.twitter.com/4NcJGuvF4F — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020

If you zoom into the nail in the tyre, you will see that it looks... not exactly real. As many on Twitter pointed out, the nail seems to be animated or an emoji that has been badly-Photoshopped into the tyre.

Sydney Whitson's tweet has collected more than 45,000 'retweets' and over 2.4 lakh 'likes'. It has left thousands, including Adobe, amused.

Nailed it.😏 — Adobe (@Adobe) January 9, 2020

A CARTOON NAIL!!!! I'm on the floor!!!! Call the ambulance!!!!!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/497CyoS5xU — JAN15🥳 (@Real_Chill_) January 10, 2020

I hope she's not a computer artist — LorettaFaucher🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@lorettafaucher) January 10, 2020

Many Twitter users pointed out that the woman appeared to have Googled images for nails in tyres to send to her boss.

She literally used the first image that came up when u ask “how to fix a tire with a nail”

Lmao pic.twitter.com/8vhSlLvluP — What? (@ItsNotPersonal0) January 9, 2020

Right? We googled it and it was the first picture to pull up when you type in “nail in tire” lol — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020

Some also criticised the boss for discussing one employee's business with other employees.

What do you think of this Photoshop fail? Let us know using the comments section.