30 Years Of Ram Lakhan: Madhuri Dixit And Anil Kapoor Relive Fond Memories

Madhuri Dixit with Anil Kapoor (Image courtesy madhuridixitnene)

As Ram Lakhan clocked 30 years on Sunday, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor celebrated the film's anniversary with heart-warming posts on social media. Madhuri shared a video in which she can be seen performing to some hit songs from the film like My Name Is Lakhan and Bada Dukh Dina and Anil Kapoor can also be seen shaking a leg with the actress. "Today marks 30 years of Ram Lakhan and dancing on this song brings back so many beautiful memories. It was fabulous working with the team of Ram Lakhan," Madhuri Dixit captioned the video. Anil Kapoor, who is working with Madhuri Dixit once again in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, retweeted the video and wrote: "It's serendipitous that we should be working together on the anniversary of Ram Lakhan! Can't think of a better way or a better person to celebrate this milestone with! #30YearsOfRamLakhan."

It's serendipitous that we should be working together on the anniversary of #RamLakhan! Can't think of a better way or a better person to celebrate this milestone with! #30YearsOfRamLakhanhttps://t.co/xnSbQfLu91 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2019

In the picture shared by Anil Kapoor to commemorate the special day, he can be seen doing the hook step from My Name Is Lakhan song. "30 years of Ram Lakhan and it's been one of my greatest joys to watch Lakhan continue to bring a smile to people's faces and a dance in their steps. I'm not one to look back and ponder, but as I move forward to new avenues, I'm grateful for the choices that got me here," Anil Kapoor captioned the picture on Twitter.

#30yearsofRamLakhan & it's been one of my greatest joys to watch Lakhan continue to bring a smile to people's faces, & and a dance in their steps...I'm not one to look back & ponder, but as I move forward to new avenues, I'm grateful for the choices that got me here...#LakhanFTW! pic.twitter.com/JPTzWHBovm — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2019

Ram Lakhan, which released in 1989, was directed by Subhash Ghai. Apart from Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, the film also featured Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Gulshan Grover, Rakhee, Paresh Rawal, Saeed Jaffrey and Anu Kapoor. Jackie Shroff (Ram) played Anil Kapoor's (Lakhan) elder brother in the film. Ram, a principled police officer tries to get his wayward younger brother Lakhan on track with many twists and turns. Madhuri played Anil Kapoor's love interest in the film.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty will bring back the iconic film on the big screen. Karan Johar in 2014 had announced that he will collaborate with Rohit Shetty and Mukta Arts (owned by Subhash Ghai) to revamp the 1989 film.