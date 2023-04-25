The Internet Apologized To 'Misunderstood' Suhas From 3 Idiots. Actor Olivier Lafont Took Note

Olivier Lafont in a still from 3 Idiots. (courtesy: YouTube)

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots remains a timeless blockbuster and, to this day, people remember it for its brilliant story, versatile performances and soulful songs. While actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharman Joshi were showered with love for their characters, French actor Olivier Lafont's character Suhas was ridiculed for being an eccentric human embodiment of a 'price tag'. Olivier had a minute's role in the film. He essayed the character of Kareena Kapoor's fiance who was lampooned for his career choices and bragging about his wealth. Remember the famous chutney scene? While Kareena's fiance Suhas scolds her for wearing a cheap watch, Aamir approaches her with a piece of 'free advice' to not marry him. The scene gets hilarious when he proves that the man is a 'price tag,' by demonstrating how he shouts the price of his shoes when Aamir spills some chutney (sauce) on them.

Interestingly, Olivier is currently getting a lot of love on social media. Lately, a section of social media users praised Olivier and agreed that they misunderstood his character.

One of the users shared a post on his analysis about Suhas and called him a 'good person' who valued money and was correct. "So, finally, this tweet reached the real Suhas of movie 3 Idiots, aka Olivier Lafont."

"I wish he would have said "dedh lakh ki baat kahi" :p.

"I wish he would have said "dedh lakh ki baat kahi" :p.

Jokes apart, thank you for sharing your opinion."

The post went viral and caught Olivier's attention. Olivier shared the screenshot of the post on Facebook and wrote, "Lately, I've been getting messages from people 'apologizing' about misunderstanding the character of Suhas Tandon that I played many years ago in the film 3 idiots, and then this post by Aaraynsh Singh went viral highlighting the conversation about a balanced understanding and appreciation of the place of money in life. It's amazing that both the movie and the character had such an impact then, and even now. It's also nice that Suhas is finally getting some love."

3 Idiots released in 2009.

