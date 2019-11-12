26 Years After Baazigar, Kajol 'Still' Doesn't Have Kaali Kaali Aankhen

Kajol shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Highlights Baazigar completed 26 years on Tuesday Kajol celebrated the occasion by sharing a boomerang on Instagram "Oops! Still don't have black eyes," she wrote

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1993 blockbuster film Baazigarcompleted 26 years on Tuesday and to mark the occasion, Kajol shared a boomerang on social media, making a reference to one of the famous songs from the film - Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. The song, which featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, still rules the hearts of their fans. In the video, Kajol can be seen winking to the song while covering her mouth with her hands. Sharing the boomerang on her Instagram profile, Kajol said "she still doesn't have" Kaali Kaali Aankhen. "Oops! Still don't have black eyes," she captioned her post. Take a look:

Baazigar is a crime-thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Ganesh Jain and Champak Jain. The film showcases the story of Ajay (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who decides to seek revenge for his father's death by destroying business tycoon Madan Chopra (played by Dalip Tahil) and his family. In order to seek revenge, Ajay maintains romantic relationships with Madan Chopra's daughters Seema (played by Shilpa Shetty) and Priya (Kajol). The film also featured Raakhee, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever.

For those who don't know, Shah Rukh Khan's outfit for the aforementioned song was designed by his wife Gauri Khan. In September, she shared a photo of the actor and Kajol from the song and revealed an interesting story behind Shah Rukh Khan's quirky outfit: "Can't believe I designed this look in the 90's... Those jeans, legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand-painted jeans were my favourite. Gauri Khan Designs has come a long way! Major throwback."

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol debut films were Deewana and Bekhudi respectively but their breakthrough film is Baazigar. It is also Shilpa Shetty's debut film. Shah Rukh Khan even won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor for his villainous role in Baazigar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.