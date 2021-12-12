This Director Had A Cameo In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Any Guesses?

Punit Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy: punitdmalhotra)

It has been 20 years (well, almost) since we were introduced to the Raichand family, the lanes of Chandni Chowk and Poo's oh-so-stylish wardrobe through the lens of Karan Johar. We are, of course, talking about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan Johar's magnum opus which gave us memories and memes for a lifetime. The film, which was released on 14 December 2001, will celebrate 20 years in two days and director Karan Johar had promised a week-long celebration to mark the same. And, director Punit Malhotra joined the celebration by recreating his cameo from the movie, two decades later, looking as dashing and young as ever.

Wait, Punit Malhotra was in the movie? Yes, remember Hrithik Roshan's introduction shot? Well, Punit Malhotra played the unfortunate bowler who got hit for a six by Hrithik's character and it looks like 20 years later, Punit is still not happy about it. Sharing a side-by-side recreation of his bits in the scene, Punit Malhotra wrote, “My first film, my first film as an AD. And only Karan Johar to thank for such fond memories. The only thing that still upsets me is that I got hit for a six.”

Colleagues and fans of the director could not stop talking about how amazing he looks in both the clips and how he has not aged one bit. Reacting to the clip, Karan Johar wrote, “Wah! Hero.” Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Killin it,” while Tiger Shroff said, “Hero.” Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Ur acting skills have improved.”

Watch the video here:

Before Punit Malhotra's video, we also saw Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa recreate an iconic scene featuring Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the clip, Ananya Panday wrote, “No one can do it like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan. This is just two fans trying very very hard. I can practically recite this whole film so thank you Karan Johar, you make us all believe in happy endings.”

Reacting to the video, Ranveer Singh dropped laughing emojis while Karan Johar dropped heart emoticons.

Similarly, director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder, who also worked on the film two decades ago, posted a video of her dancing to Bole Chudiyaan with Karan Johar. In the clip, Karan Johar – seen in a bling jacket and sunglasses – pushes Farah Khan out of the way to groove to the song.

See the video here:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. Actress Rani Mukerji also appeared in the film in an extended cameo.