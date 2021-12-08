Farah Khan And Karan Johar's K3G Dance Is Cracking Us Up. Also, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Connection?

Farah Khan Kunder posted this. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder)

When Karan Johar promises something, he delivers. On Tuesday, the director said that he would be marking twenty years of his second film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, with a week-long celebration. And the first treat came our way in the form of an epic dance video featuring the director and director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder, who also worked on the film two decades ago. In the clip shared on Instagram by Farah Khan, the two appear to be in a hotel of some sort with regal furnishing. The clip begins with Farah Khan dancing to Bole Chudiyaan, only to be pushed out of the way by Karan Johar, who enters in a trademark Karan Johar bling jacket and spectacles.

Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote, “Epic reel for 20 years of an epic film. 20 years of K3G... Karan Johar so good to know we are still as mad as ever…Maybe more.”

While the hilarious video sent the Internet into a tizzy, several fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are also wondering if the directors are, in fact, at the couple's wedding venue at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While it appears that they are in a hotel, there seems to be no stopping the fan theories.

There is, however, no confirmation that they are actually in a hotel and the video could very well have been just shot on the film set of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar's next project. For those wondering about the Vicky Kaushal -Katrina Kaif wedding, you can follow all the live updates of the wedding here.

Meanwhile, reacting to the clip, Huma Qureshi said, “Love,” with laughing emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari said, “Hahaha…ded.”

Karan Johar too replied with the comment, “Farrrrruuuuuuuu,” and heart emojis. Take a look at the video here and decide for yourself:

On Tuesday, Karan Johar in a post said that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would turn 20 on December 14, 2021. The filmmaker shared a video of the lead cast dancing to the song Bole Chudiyaan, as the title track plays in the background. “It's going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film released on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn't stopped ever since,” he wrote, adding, “I see all the videos, all the occasions this film's music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it's all about loving your...family.”

Karan Johar concluded the note by saying, “Celebrate 20 years of K3G with us this entire week and stay tuned because we have a lot in store for you.”

Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles, along with a special appearance by Rani Mukerji.