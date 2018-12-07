2.0 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's Film's Performance Was 'Excellent' So Far, Crucial Week Begins

Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in 2.0. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Rajinikanth's 2.0 (Hindi version) collected a little over Rs 139 crore in the extended first week, which as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh is "excellent." However, he added that the upcoming week will determine the film's success, in terms of lifetime business. "2.0 has an excellent (extended) Week 1. Week 2 holds the key (and it) will give an idea of its lifetime business," tweeted Taran Adarsh. This week's big release is Kedarnath, which has generated fair bit of curiosity among cine-lovers because it launches Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. Kedarnath opened to lukewarm reviews but Sara's performance has been praised by the film critics.

Therefore, Kedarnath may affect the box office collection of 2.0 in the upcoming week, which is so crucial for the film. Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and it also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here's the latest box office report card of 2.0:

#2Point0 has an EXCELLENT *extended* Week 1... Week 2 holds the key... Will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr, Wed 9.50 cr, Thu 7.75 cr. Total: 139.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2018

Meanwhile, 2.0, directed by S Shankar, collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide in the first week. The film was made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore and it recovered nearly Rs 370 crore through the sale of the film's satellite and digital rights.

On Thursday, Taran Adarsh also shared the new benchmark set by the Hindi version of 2.0. He said that the Hindi version of 2.0 has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs. 118.7 crore) and that it is also Rajnikanth's highest grossing (Hindi) film ever.

#2Point0 sets new benchmarks...

* Is now second highest grossing *Hindi dubbed* film, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali [first part].

* Rajnikanth's highest grossing film ever [#Hindi].

* Will emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film today [Thu; Day 8].

HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2018

2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

