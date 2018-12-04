2.0 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's Film Shoots Past 100 Crore, Will Be Akshay Kumar's Biggest Hit

A still from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Hindi version of 2.0 scored Rs 111 crore in five days The Hindi version raked in Rs 13 crore on Monday "Indicates it has stamina to perform on weekdays," tweeted Taran Adarsh

The Hindi version of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 cruised past the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday as it added Rs 13 crores to the five-day total, which now reads Rs 111 crore and counting, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As per his evaluation, 2.0's Hindi version will also turn out to be Akshay Kumar's highest earning film by the end of the week. The Hindi version of 2.0 made almost Rs 60 crore over the weekend, Mr Adarsh tweeted: "2.0 cruises past Rs 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]... Will emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: Rs 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."

#2Point0 cruises past Rs 100 cr mark on Day 5 [Mon]... Will emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grosser *before* Week 1 concludes... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: Rs 111 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2018

According to Taran Adarsh, 2.0's (Hindi) Monday figures also suggest that the film will perform relatively well at the box office through the week. "After packing an impressive total in its *extended* opening weekend, 2.0 stays super-strong on the crucial Mon... Collecting double digits on a working day [Mon] - without enhanced ticket rates - indicates it has stamina to perform well on weekdays. Note: HINDI version," he tweeted.

After packing an impressive total in its *extended* opening weekend, #2Point0 stays SUPER-STRONG on the crucial Mon... Collecting double digits on a working day [Mon] - without enhanced ticket rates - indicates it has stamina to perform well on weekdays. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2018

Earlier, Mr Adarsh had tweeted to say that Monday's collections of 2.0 will be "crucial" as it would determine the film's box office graph over the week. "The real test for the film begins on Monday," Taran Adarsh had Instagrammed earlier.

The Hindi version of 2.0 has been distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, who celebrated the film's success with this tweet:

MASSIVE SUNDAY!!!!! Enroute to crossing 100!! Dharma is so proud to collaborate with @shankarshanmugh sirs vision! #rajnisirs legendary status and @akshaykumar 's mega stardom! Congratulations to @LycaProductions for their bravado and passion!!! @DharmaMoviespic.twitter.com/HzG8KTqknv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 3, 2018

Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 casts Rajinikanth in dual roles and Akshay Kumar as the antagonist. Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 movie Enthiran. Ahead of the film's release, the makers had reportedly recovered Rs 370 crore through the sale of satellite and digital rights of the film.