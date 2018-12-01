2.0 Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar's Film 'Remains Strong.' Weekend Is Crucial

Highlights "Although the film has declined on Day 2," tweeted Taran Adarsh 2.0 is made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore Director Shankar thanked the audience on Twitter

2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, "remained strong" at the box office on the second day, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Although the film has declined on Day 2, the business should gather momentum on Day 3 (Saturday) and Day 4 (Sunday)," he added. The Hindi version of 2.0 alone collected Rs 20.25 crore on the opening day and it made Rs 18 crore on Friday. The film's total box office collection for now is Rs 38.25 crore. 2.0 is the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, which released in Hindi as Robot. 2.0 is made on a budget of over Rs 500 and the filmmakers have recovered Rs 370 crore through the sale of the film's satellite and digital rights.

Here's the two-day box office report card of 2.0:

#2Point0 remained strong on Day 2... Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun]... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: Rs 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2018

2.0 released to favourable reviews on Thursday with the film critics putting in a good word for the film's special effects and VFX. Director S Shankar, overwhelmed with the response 2.0 generated at the ticket window, on Friday tweeted: "My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up 2.0 and celebrated and made it a huge success and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team, and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0."

My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up #2point0 and celebrated and made it a huge success, and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team, and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0. — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 30, 2018

In 2.0, Akshay Kumar plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth, who reprises the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Robot Chitti. Reviewing the film for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Watch 2.0 for its scale and ambition, if not for the superstar who can do no wrong."