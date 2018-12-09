2.0 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's Film 'Picks Up Speed Again'

A still from 2.0 (courtesy taranadarsh)

2.0 may have been joined by Kedarnath at the theatres but the Hindi version of Rajinikanth's film continues to bring in box office scores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On its second Saturday, the Hindi version of 2.0 raked in over Rs 9 crore, pushing the total to an impressive Rs 154 crore, he tweeted on Sunday. On its second Friday, the Hindi version of the film had made almost Rs 9 crore and witnessed a jump of about 56 per cent on Saturday as compared to Friday. In his report card for 2.0, Mr Adarsh wrote: "2.0 picks up speed again... Growth on second Sat [vis-a-vis second Fri]: 56.41%... Should score on second Sun too... [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: Rs 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."

2.0 is the sequel to 2010 sci-fi blockbuster Enthiran. The Hindi version of the film has been distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 2.0 (all versions) closed week 1 with as many as Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office.

In it's 1st week, #2Point0 has crossed Rs 500 Crs at the WW Box Office..



Detailed Break-up in the afternoon..#2Point0500CrBlockbusterpic.twitter.com/bAjv9DxmRU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 6, 2018

The ambitious 2.0 is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore and as per reports, the makers had already recovered Rs 370 crore ahead of the film's release through the sale of satellite and digital rights.

Directed by S Shanker, 2.0 stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist - a villainous ornithologist named Dr Richards. Rajinikanth reprises dual roles as that of Dr Vaseegaran and his creation robot Chitti in the film.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath recorded Rs 17 crore in terms of ticket sales in two days, as per Taran Adarsh. Kedarnath marks Sara's Bollywood debut.

