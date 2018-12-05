2.0 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 6: Keeping Up With Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's Film's 'Excellent' Performance

A still from 2.0 (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Hindi version of 2.0 made Rs 11.50 crore on Tuesday The Hindi version recorded a total of Rs 122 crore and counting It made almost Rs 60 crore over the weekend

The Hindi version of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's new film 2.0, which has been distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, recorded a box office score of Rs 122 crore in six days, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. 2.0's Hindi version collected over Rs 11 crore on Tuesday, which marks a huge feat for the film. "2.0 sets the BO on fire. Double digits yet again on Day 6," tweeted Mr Adarsh. On Monday, the Hindi version of 2.0 entered the week with Rs 13.75 crore. The Hindi version of 2.0 fetched in a major chunk of its box office collections over the weekend with almost Rs 60 crore. Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted: "The trending on weekdays is excellent... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr. Total: Rs 122.50 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."

2.0 is said to be made on an ambitious budget of Rs 500 crore, out of which the makers have reportedly recovered Rs 370 crores though the sale of satellite and digital rights.

Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 is the sequel to 2010 movie Enthiran, in which Rajinikanth played dual roles of scientist Dr Vaseegaran and his creation robot Chitti. In 2.0, Rajinikanth reprises his roles while Akshay Kumar joins the cast as the villainous ornithologist Dr Richards. Amy Jackson also joins the film's cast.

2.0 opened to mixed reviews on Thursday with both critics and audiences appreciating the excellent special effects and VFX. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee summed up the film's storyline and said: "The battle between good and evil, between nature and technology, plays out over two and a half hours in a zone where all the dividing lines are blurred in a way that creates the possibility of multiple interpretations."