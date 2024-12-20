<i>120 Bahadur</i> Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Dons The Military Uniform For A War Drama

It's been a while since we saw Farhan Akhtar on the silver screen. His last film was Toofaan in 2021 alongside Mrunal Thakur.

He's been in the news with the announcement of Don 3. Ranveer Singh will be taking over the reigns for the titular role. However, it was about time that the multi-talented performer announced his next.

Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to announce his upcoming film - 120 Bahadur, a war drama based on the Rezang La Battle, where he'll be seen wearing the military uniform.

Have a look here:

The history of the real-life inspired storyline reveals the journey of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the brave soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.

At the cusp of the Indo-China War, it was at the Battle of Rezang La, where the soldiers showed immense bravado, selflessness, sacrifice, and courage.

Sharing the first poster of the film where he's seen carrying a rifle, clad in uniform, Akhtar mentioned, "We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent."

His wife and actor Shibani Dandekar flooded the comments section with good wishes as she wrote, "Cannot wait for this one. Good luck to the entire team."

Ranveer Singh too hyped him up by commenting with a series of emojis.

The film is slated to release on November 21, 2025 in theatres. It is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and is an Excel Entertainment production.