100 Days Of <i>Saiyaara</i>: Deanne Panday Recalls Seeing Son Ahaan Panday's "First Ever Billboard"

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara was this year's biggest and most unexpected blockbuster, one could say. Led by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has completed 100 days since its release. Ahaan Panday's mother, Deanne Panday, also an author and wellness expert, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post.

The post, featuring Deanne Panday and Ahaan Panday admiring Saiyaara's "first-ever billboard"﻿, reads: "It's been a little over three months since Ahaan and I saw his first-ever billboard. What a joyful ride that night and ever since for our son and family. So much gratitude for all the love you have shown our son. Blessed to have experienced the purest form of joy. Thank you from our hearts. God bless you and your families always and forever."

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, stars debutants Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a passionate but troubled musician, and Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

The story follows Krish and Vaani, who meet and bond over her poetry and his music. Their collaboration develops into a deep emotional connection and love. However, their relationship faces a heartbreaking challenge when Vaani begins losing her memory due to her illness. The film explores themes of love, loss, memory, and healing, as Krish chooses to stand by Vaani despite the difficulties.

In A Nutshell

