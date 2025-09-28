10-Year-Old TV Actor Veer Sharma, 15-Year-Old Brother Die In Kota Fire

A devastating fire late Saturday night in the Deep Shree multi-storey building at Kota's Anantpura in Rajasthan claimed the lives of 10-year-old TV actor Veer Sharma and his elder brother, 15-year-old Shaurya Sharma.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor, where the two boys were alone at the time.

According to police, both children reportedly died due to suffocation caused by thick smoke. Neighbours, who noticed smoke billowing out of the apartment, rushed to break down the door and pulled the boys out.

They were immediately taken to a hospital in an unconscious state, but were declared dead on arrival by doctors.

"The Fire Was Triggered By A Short Circuit"

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit. "The drawing room was completely gutted, while other areas of the flat also bore burn marks," said Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam. Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh confirmed the suspicion of an electrical fault as the possible cause.

Background

The boys' mother, Rita Sharma, is a Bollywood actress, while their father, Jitendra Sharma, is a faculty member at a private coaching institute in Kota.

At the time of the tragedy, Jitendra had gone to attend an event, and Rita was in Mumbai.

Veer, who had portrayed Lakshman in the mythological serial Veer Hanuman, was also set to play the childhood role of actor Saif Ali Khan in an upcoming film. His elder brother Shaurya was preparing for the IIT entrance examination.

Following the incident, their grieving father announced the family's decision to donate both children's eyes.

Rita Sharma is best known for Crash Course (2022), Crimes and Confessions (2021) and Chahatein (2025) among others.