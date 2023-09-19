Who Is Vicky Kaushal's 'Fashion Police?' It's Katrina Kaif, Obviously

Vicky and Katrina. (Courtesy: VickyKaushal)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are adorable. They are often seen spilling beans about their married life as well as sharing hilarious anecdotes about their families. While Vicky Kaushal is never tired of praising Katrina's intelligence and honesty, the actress calls herself his [Vicky Kaushal's] “panic button.” Recently, Vicky Kaushal, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming project The Great Indian Family, revealed that Katrina is his biggest “fashion police.” Vicky Kaushal told Zoom, “She [Katrina Kaif] often says, ‘Yeh kya pehen liya. Yeh kya pehen liya. [What are you wearing?]' Maina kaha dekho, ‘4 shirt hai, 4 denim hai, 4 T-shirt hai, isi ko mai ghumaunga. Yeh hi hai. Yeh hi chalega. Ab she has given up. [I said, “See I have 4 shirts, 4 denims, 4 T-shirts. I will keep wearing these only. This will only work. And, now she has given up].”

According to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif is absolutely “honest and frank.” Praising his wife, the actor said, “Katrina [Kaif] is one of the wisest and she is so intelligent. She has experienced so much, the highs and the lows. Her wisdom and knowledge have come from experience. So, when there is a perspective that she gives me regarding a personal or professional thing, I know that there is a depth to it. She is absolutely honest and frank with me. The good, bad, ugly thing. And, it is so important for me, my growth. I have this life companion, who is always going to be that mirror to me, say things as they are, who is not going to please me. It is just going to be like it is.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family will be released in theatres on September 22. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, The Great Indian Family also stars Manushi Chhillar, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Yashpal Sharma among others. In the film, Vicky plays the role of Bhajan Kumar.

Next, Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur lined up. The film follows the story of India's war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.