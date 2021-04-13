10/10 If You Can Guess The Celeb Couple In This 'Corona Patrol' Post

This picture was shared by Mira Rajput. (courtesy mirarajput)

Mira Rajput's Instagram posts often arrive laced with humour and some witty captions. Her latest Instagram entry is not an exception. On Tuesday, she shared a picture on her Instagram profile, in which she and her husband Shahid Kapoor can be seen wearing helmets and masks (she tagged Shahid in her post, that's how we got to know it's him). Mira's message was loud and clear - to urge her Instafam top wear masks and helmets but she added a twist to it. It had a CID and Crime Patrol reference. Tweaking the title of the show, Mira wrote: "Corona Patrol." Referring to the popular TV show CID character ACP Pradyuman, Mira wrote: "ACP Shadyuman." In the comments section, her brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter wrote: "Shady human?"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and often drop loved-up comments on each other's posts. "Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2," Shahid Kapoor commented on one of Mira Rajput's posts. See some of their posts here:

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer.