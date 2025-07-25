OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Dhadak 2, Pati Patni Aur Panga</i> And More

Get ready for a cinematic treat. Exciting new releases are hitting both OTT platforms and theatres this week. Whether you're in the mood for romance, drama, action, or comedy, there's something for every taste and preference. From big-budget movies to indie flicks, here's a look at what's new and trending in the world of OTT and theatrical releases.

Kingdom (July 31) - Theatres

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film features Vijay Deverakonda as a cop. The cast also includes Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles. The music for the movie is composed by composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Glassheart (July 31) - Netflix

Based on Mio Wakagi's novel, the Japanese series follows Akane Saijo, a talented drummer who gets kicked out of her band right before they're set to debut. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she's recruited by the enigmatic Naoki Fujitani to join the band Tenblank. As they strive for stardom, Akane and her bandmates fight their personal demons and the cutthroat music industry.

Leanne (July 31) - Netflix

The sitcom features comedian Leanne Morgan as a resilient Southern mom who starts over after her husband leaves her, with the support of her family. The show also features Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston and Blake Clark in supporting roles.

Son of Sardaar 2 (August 1) - Theatres

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar and features Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. The plot revolves around Jassi, who travels to Scotland to reconcile with his estranged wife but gets entangled in a mob conflict and a chaotic Sikh wedding.

Dhadak 2 (August 1) - Theatres

Headlined by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak It is also a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). The story focuses on Nilesh and Vidhi, a couple who fall in love but encounter challenges due to societal caste differences.

My Oxford Year (August 1) - Netflix

The film is inspired by Julia Whelan's novel of the same name. The story follows Anna, an ambitious young American woman fulfilling her dream of studying at Oxford University. She falls for a charming Brit hiding a secret that may upend her perfectly planned life. It stars Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest in lead roles.

Chief of War (August 1) - Apple TV+

The series centres on the unification of the Hawaiian Islands, told from an indigenous perspective. It follows a Hawaiian war chief, played by Jason Momoa, who leads a campaign to unite the warring islands against the threat of colonisation.

Beyond the Bar (August 2) - Netflix

The K-drama follows a female lawyer, who recently joined a new law firm. She is upright and confident but socially awkward. Over the course of 12 episodes, she grows into a full-fledged professional with the help of her seemingly cold but skilled partner. The story is also based on real-life legal cases.

Pati Patni Aur Panga (August 2) - Jio Hotstar

The reality series will feature celebrity couples navigating the complexities of their relationships. The show's premise is to offer fun and unconventional challenges to the couple that put their bond to the test whilst sparking a laughter ride.

Perfect Match Season 3 (August 2) - Netflix

In the reality series, singles pair up and participate in challenges that test their compatibility in a tropical paradise. The winning couples get to shake things up by setting up new dates for their fellow contestants, which can lead to new connections and dramatic twists. Meanwhile, those who don't find a match face elimination, adding an extra layer of excitement and tension to the show.