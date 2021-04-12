'What's Your Monday Mood?' Mira Rajput Can't Decide Hers

Mira Rajput posted these pictures. (Image courtesy: @mira.kapoor)

Mondays amid coronavirus restrictions can be daunting, and Mira Rajput knows it well. Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife gave us a visual representation of how she is dealing with the dreaded day of the week. Mira uploaded two snaps on Instagram that describe her mood. In one moment, the mom of two is seen frowning. The next pic has Mira laughing heartily. The social media star wore a simple black slip paired with printed blue denim jeans. The caption says, "What's your Monday mood?" Ishaan Khatter pressed the like button on sister-in-law Mira's beautiful stills.

Fans not just complimented Mira's look for the day but also answered her question in the comments section. On a Sunday, Mira blessed our feed with a gorgeous throwback post from her "soul city". This image is from Mykonos, Greece. She is wearing a mini white summer dress and sunglasses. And, oh boy, does she look beautiful. The description was, "Postcard from my soul city #Mykonos." In a witty way, Mira added, "August 2017 BC #beforecorona."

The Internet previously got a sneak peek into Mira's life as a millennial mom. Mira narrated, in a video, how she could not find her makeup sponge before a live session. Following a thorough search, the sponge was spotted inside an inflatable swimming pool in a damaged condition. But who did it? No points for guessing. It was her son Zain. Mira asked fans, "Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one?" Then, she simply wrote, "#millenialmomfail." Proud father Shahid cheekily wrote, "I'm so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained." Mira's mother-in-law Neelima Azeem dropped a "Hahaha" in the comments.

While Zain is keeping his mother entertained on behalf of Shahid, the actor is gearing up for the upcoming sports drama Jersey.