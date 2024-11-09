10/10 If You Can Guess Anushka Sharma's Special Connection To Ayodhya

The festivities of Diwali illuminated the entire nation last week. While all parts of India celebrated the festival of lights, Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, had a special atmosphere. Devotees from around the world visited the newly constructed Ram Temple to mark the occasion. But did you know that Anushka Sharma has a special connection to this holy city? The actress was born in Ayodhya on May 1, 1988, at a military hospital. Time and again, we have seen pictures and videos featuring Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, visiting temples, performing puja and taking part in various religious activities. This reflects how Anushka's birthplace, Ayodhya, has played a key role in shaping her deep-rooted interest in spiritual and cultural aspects.

Anushka Sharma's father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, served as an army officer in the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army and was stationed in Ayodhya at the time of her birth, as reported by News18.

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma shared a snap featuring the Chhath Pooja festivities. The photo showed several people by the seaside performing the puja. In her caption, the actress wrote, “Chhath Pooja ki subhkamnaein.”

A few weeks ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended a kirtan by Krishna Das in Mumbai. Several videos of the couple. A fan page dropped the video on Instagram with the caption, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted attending the Krishna Das Kirtan event in Mumbai.”

Before that, in July, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended a kirtan in London. In a video shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), the couple can be seen chanting. “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma both enjoying spiritual vibes at the Kirtan in London,” read the note attached to the video.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma both enjoying spiritual vibes at the Kirtan in London.



- This is Beautiful. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rslTi8sW3m — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) July 15, 2024

Oh, and how can we forget when Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika visited Baba Neem Karoli Ashram? The pictures and videos featuring the family went crazy viral across various social media platforms.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021, and their son, Akaay, in February this year. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a guest appearance in the 2022 Netflix film Qala, which was headlined by Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan.