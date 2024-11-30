XAT 2025 Registration Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply

XAT 2025 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) will close the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, xatonline.com.
XAT 2025 Registration: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website, xatonline.com
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'Register' link.
Step 3. Complete the registration process and verify your email address.
Step 4. Fill out the XAT online registration form and upload the required documents.
Step 5. Pay the application fee and click 'Submit.'
Step 6. Save and print the application form for future reference.
XAT 2025: Important Dates
Registration opens: July 15, 2024
Registration closes: November 30, 2024
Admit card download: December 20, 2024
XAT Exam date: January 5, 2025, 2pm to 5.30pm
XAT 2025: Exam Pattern
The XAT 2025 exam will consist of four sections designed to assess various skills. The verbal ability & logical reasoning section tests critical thinking and language proficiency, while the decision making section evaluates ethical judgment and decision-making abilities. The quantitative aptitude & data interpretation section focuses on mathematical and analytical skills. Lastly, the general awareness section examines knowledge of current events, business trends, and the financial landscape.
XAT 2025
The XAT is a national-level entrance exam accepted by top business schools in India for admission into PGDM and MBA programs. Registration for XAT 2025 began on July 15 and ends on November 30, 2024.
XAT 2025: Exam Centres
The exam will be conducted across various cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more. Candidates are advised to attempt the mock test to build confidence and enhance their performance.