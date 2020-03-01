Girls To Be Class Monitors In Government Schools On Women's Day

MHRD has issued guidelines for schools and colleges to celebrate Women's Day

This International Women's Day girls will take charge in government schools and colleges. In a list of activities released by MHRD for Women's Day celebration, the Ministry has suggested that girls be designated as class monitors in all classes on Women's Day in all schools.

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), under the aegis of Ministry of Women and Child Development, has issued guidelines for schools and colleges to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. The theme for this year is 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights'.

The activities are not just limited to making girls class monitors, but all other activities have to revolve around women achievers. The Ministry has suggested that the day's topic of instructions in different subjects should focus on women achievers - students could be taught about women freedom fighters in Social Studies class, about women scientists in Science class, about women poets and writers in language and literature class.

In the morning assembly, schools can organize talks on women achievers in different fields. Schools can also organize plays, group song on women empowerment, award/recognition to the girl students who have performed well in academics, sports, ECA etc.

Women professionals from different fields can visit schools and interact with students.

For Higher Educational Institutes, UGC has released guidelines to organize week-long activities in universities and affiliated colleges.

Gender Studies Cell and UGC can conduct seminars on gender bias and stereotyping, gender equality, and women's rights. Colleges can honor women faculty members and staff.

Since Women's Day this year falls on a Sunday, these activities can be observed on any day between March 1 and March 7.

