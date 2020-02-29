UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Organize Week-Long Activities For Women's Day

UGC has asked universities to organize activities for Women's Day

University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all universities and their affiliated colleges to organize activities for International Women's Day. UGC has asked colleges to organize events from March 1 to March 7 and also on March 8, which is also the International Women's Day.

Some of the activities suggested by UGC include workshops, lectures, quizzes, debates, street plays, Marathon, cultural events etc. Colleges can also organize any other suitable activity focusing on gender sensitisation, equality, women's health, education, empowerment, safety and security etc.

UGC has also asked colleges and universities to make necessary arrangements for the activities and upload a report, photos, and video links of these activities on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC by March 9, 2020.

The Commission, on its part, has taken several steps in recent years to increase participation of women in higher education. These include three specific scholarships and fellowships for girl students and research scholars.

UGC has also introduced a scheme for development of Women's Studies Centres in Indian universities and colleges. UGC is also establishing ten Chairs in different universities in the name of eminent women personalities.

In 2015, UGC implemented the UGC (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015. The Commission has also issued guidelines for Gender Champions in Educational Institutes.

