Who Is Soham Parekh? The Indian Engineer Accused Of Duping Multiple US Startups

The internet is abuzz with the shocking revelation of an Indian techie being exposed for simultaneously working at multiple startups. A US-based founder recently accused software engineer Soham Parekh of moonlighting at multiple startups and continuing to do so despite being called out. The news has set off a heated debate, with many discussing the implications of such actions in the tech industry.

The controversy started when Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi publicly warned fellow entrepreneurs about Soham Parekh on X. Mr Doshi alleged that Parekh had worked at Mixpanel briefly before being fired and claimed that Parekh had been taking advantage of YC companies. Mr Doshi also shared Parekh's CV, questioning the authenticity of his portfolio, and arguing that probably 90% of the claims made in it are fake. Several other Silicon Valley founders, engineers, and hiring managers have also accused Parekh of exploiting job opportunities for personal benefit

The news has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley and India's tech community, with founders, investors, and engineers reacting strongly to what many are labelling as one of the most brazen employment scams in recent memory. The allegations have also sparked a viral meme storm on tech Twitter, with Parekh becoming an unlikely anti-hero of Silicon Valley's hustle culture. LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman even joined in on the meme-fest, joking about Parekh's potential LinkedIn header.

Who is Soham Parekh?

Soham Parekh is an Indian software engineer who has worked simultaneously at several startups without disclosure, a practice known as moonlighting. Described as highly skilled and charismatic in interviews, Parekh has been accused of deceiving employers by juggling multiple roles, sparking debates about remote work, hiring practices, and ethics in the tech industry.

Probably 90% fake and most links are gone. pic.twitter.com/h9bnLc8Cwj — Suhail (@Suhail) July 2, 2025

Educational Background

According to a resume shared by Suhail Doshi, Parekh holds:

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai (2020), reportedly with an impressive GPA of 9.83/10.

Master's Degree in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology (2022).

These credentials, if accurate, contributed to his ability to secure roles at competitive startups. However, the veracity of these claims has been questioned due to allegations of fabricated resume details.

Professional Experience

​​​​​Parekh's alleged resume lists roles at several tech startups, many backed by Y Combinator, including:

Senior Software Engineer (Contract) at Dynamo AI (January 2024–present).

Senior Fullstack Engineer at Union.ai (January 2023–January 2024).

Senior Fullstack Engineer at Synthesia (December 2021–December 2022).

Founding Software Engineer at Alan AI (January 2021–December 2021).

Open Source Fellow at GitHub (May 2020–August 2020).

Other companies reportedly associated with Parekh include Antimetal, Fleet AI, and Mosaic. Multiple startup founders, including Matthew Parkhurst (CEO of Antimetal) and Michelle Lim (Head of Product at Warp), confirmed hiring Parekh, though his tenures were often short-lived.

The techie has been described as an exceptionally talented engineer, with one colleague noting he could complete tasks in an hour that took others three. His ability to ace interviews and present strong technical skills made him a desirable hire for early-stage startups. However, allegations suggest he exploited this talent by taking on multiple full-time roles simultaneously, often delegating work to junior developers or failing to deliver due to divided commitments.

Social Media Reactions

Posts on X reflect mixed sentiments. Some users admired Parekh's ability to navigate multiple roles, with one calling him a "corporate majdoor who cracked the matrix" by leveraging lax oversight at US startups compared to Indian firms. Others criticise his ethics, with memes and jokes labelling him "The Wolf of YC Street" or suggesting he start an interview prep course. As of July 3, 2025, Soham Parekh has not publicly addressed the allegations.



