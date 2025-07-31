WBJEE 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Says Official

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will soon release the result for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) examination held in April, 2025, an official confirms. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

While talking to a senior Education official, it was revealed that steps have been taken to pubilsh the results soon.

"We have consulted legal experts, and every step has been taken to accommodate candidates' interests. The results will be out soon", he told PTI.

WBJEE Results 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Under the "Important Link" section, click on "Rank Card For WBJEE 2025".

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Click on "Sign in" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

Students who will qualify in the examination will be required to go through the counselling process- through which they will be alloted admission based on their scores and marks.

Students can stay updated regarding the WBJEE result through the offiical website of the board.