WBJEE 2025 Result Releasing Tomorrow: When, Where, How To Check Scorecards

West Bengal (WB) JEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to announce the result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 tomorrow, August 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on April 27, and the result is being declared after a delay of over three months. According to the Board, the delay was due to legal proceedings related to the state's updated list of OBC sub-castes.

"The examinations were conducted on April 27. By June 5, the results would have been declared. However, owing to the OBC matter, the result couldn't be released," WBJEEB Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said at a press conference.

The WBJEE 2025 answer key was released on May 9, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 11.

WBJEE Result 2025: How To Check

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE 2025 result link

Enter your hall ticket/admit card number

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by government and private institutions in West Bengal.

WBJEE 2025 Result: Date And Time

While the result date has been confirmed as August 7, the exact time of declaration has not been announced. For reference, in 2024, the WBJEE result was declared at 3 PM, and the link to access the scorecard was activated at 4 PM on June 6.