WBJEE 2025 Results To Be Out Tomorrow, Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2025 Results: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2025 results on August 7, as per PTI. The results come after a delay of over a month and will be available on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test held on April 27, 2025 can check their scores and rank cards once the result link is active.

How to Download West Bengal JEE 2025 Result

To check your WBJEE 2025 result, follow these steps:

Step 1. Go to the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

Step 2. Click on "Rank Card for WBJEE 2025" under the "Important Links" section

Step 3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin

Step 4. Click on "Sign In"

Step 5. Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download and save it for future reference

WBJEE 2025: What Happens After the Result?

Candidates who qualify in the WBJEE 2025 exam will be required to participate in the counselling process, during which admissions will be allotted based on individual ranks and scores.

Details Mentioned on West Bengal JEE 2025 Marksheet

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2025 rank card will include:

• Candidate's Name

• Roll Number

• Date of Birth

• Category & Gender

• WBJEE 2025 Rank

• Total Marks Obtained

• Subject-wise Scores (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Students are advised to check the official website for the latest updates about the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination.