Advertisement

Want Best Placement? Check India's Top 100 Engineering Colleges Ranked In 2025

Engineering admissions for the 2025 academic year are almost over, with JoSAA counselling rounds for JEE Main and JEE Advanced concluding.

Read Time: 4 mins
Share
Want Best Placement? Check India's Top 100 Engineering Colleges Ranked In 2025
To make the right choice, students must stay informed about top colleges and their placement records.

Are you an engineering aspirant preparing for entrance examinations? For students aiming to build a career in engineering, securing admission to top-ranked colleges is crucial. This is because most multinational companies and leading firms visit premier institutions first for campus placements, giving students from these colleges an early edge in their professional journey. Those who land jobs during placement season often begin their careers on a strong footing, financially independent and secure. To make the right choice, students must stay informed about top colleges and their placement records. For their convenience, we bring the list of the Top 100 Engineering Colleges as per the NIRF Rankings 2025.

Engineering admissions for the 2025 academic year are almost over, with JoSAA counselling rounds for JEE Main and JEE Advanced concluding. However, a few institutions may still hold spot rounds, and direct admissions. In some cases, lateral entry options for BTech programs may also be available. Students who are still exploring opportunities should regularly check official websites of the institutes for the latest updates.

NIRF Rankings 2025: Top 100 Engineering Colleges In India

  1. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
  4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
  5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  7. Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
  8. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
  9. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  10. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varana
  11. Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
  12. Indian Institute of Technology Indore
  13. National Institute of Technology Rourkela
  14. SRM Institute of Science and Technology
  15. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
  16. Vellore Institute of Technology
  17. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
  18. Jadavpur University
  19. Indian Institute of Technology Patna
  20. Anna University
  21. National Institute of Technology Calicut
  22. Siksha `O` Anusandhan
  23. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
  24. Jamia Millia Islamia
  25. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
  26. Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
  27. Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
  28. National Institute of Technology Warangal
  29. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
  30. Delhi Technological University
  31. Chandigarh University
  32. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
  33. Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education
  34. Aligarh Muslim University
  35. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Eng
  36. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
  37. Amity University
  38. International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
  39. Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
  40. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
  41. Institute of Chemical Technology
  42. Malaviya National Institute of Technology
  43. UPES, Dehradun
  44. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
  45. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
  46. Symbiosis International
  47. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
  48. Lovely Professional University
  49. National Institute of Technology Durgapur
  50. National Institute of Technology Silchar
  51. Birla Institute of Technology
  52. Graphic Era University
  53. National Institute of Technology Patna
  54. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
  55. Dr. BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
  56. Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
  57. Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati
  58. Manipal University Jaipur
  59. Manipal Institute of Technology
  60. Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology
  61. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
  62. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology
  63. Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology
  64. Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
  65. National Institute of Technology Delhi
  66. Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology
  67. PSG College of Technology
  68. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
  69. International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore
  70. Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)
  71. Banasthali Vidyapith
  72. Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
  73. National Institute of Technology Srinagar
  74. University of Hyderabad
  75. M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  76. Christ University
  77. Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
  78. Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology
  79. Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology
  80. Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research
  81. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology
  82. National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
  83. National Institute of Technology Meghalaya
  84. Jain university, Bangalore
  85. National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra
  86. National Institute of Technology, Raipur
  87. Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Techn
  88. AU College of Engineering (A)
  89. Chitkara University
  90. COEP Technological University
  91. SR University
  92. Defence Institute of Advanced Technology
  93. Panjab University
  94. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
  95. CV Raman Global University, Odisha
  96. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management
  97. National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
  98. Pandit Deendayal Energy University
  99. National Institute of Technology Puducherry
  100. Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology

 For those aspiring to high-paying jobs, the first step is to set a clear target, prepare for entrance examinations, and secure admission to a top-ranked institution.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Engineering Admissions 2025, Top Engineering Colleges In 2025, Top Education News
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com