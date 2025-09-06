Want Best Placement? Check India's Top 100 Engineering Colleges Ranked In 2025

Are you an engineering aspirant preparing for entrance examinations? For students aiming to build a career in engineering, securing admission to top-ranked colleges is crucial. This is because most multinational companies and leading firms visit premier institutions first for campus placements, giving students from these colleges an early edge in their professional journey. Those who land jobs during placement season often begin their careers on a strong footing, financially independent and secure. To make the right choice, students must stay informed about top colleges and their placement records. For their convenience, we bring the list of the Top 100 Engineering Colleges as per the NIRF Rankings 2025.

Engineering admissions for the 2025 academic year are almost over, with JoSAA counselling rounds for JEE Main and JEE Advanced concluding. However, a few institutions may still hold spot rounds, and direct admissions. In some cases, lateral entry options for BTech programs may also be available. Students who are still exploring opportunities should regularly check official websites of the institutes for the latest updates.

NIRF Rankings 2025: Top 100 Engineering Colleges In India

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varana Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani Indian Institute of Technology Indore National Institute of Technology Rourkela SRM Institute of Science and Technology Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Vellore Institute of Technology National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal Jadavpur University Indian Institute of Technology Patna Anna University National Institute of Technology Calicut Siksha `O` Anusandhan Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Jamia Millia Islamia Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur National Institute of Technology Warangal Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) Delhi Technological University Chandigarh University Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education Aligarh Muslim University Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Eng Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Amity University International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy Institute of Chemical Technology Malaviya National Institute of Technology UPES, Dehradun Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Symbiosis International Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Lovely Professional University National Institute of Technology Durgapur National Institute of Technology Silchar Birla Institute of Technology Graphic Era University National Institute of Technology Patna Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur Dr. BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar Indian Institute of Technology Jammu Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati Manipal University Jaipur Manipal Institute of Technology Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad National Institute of Technology Delhi Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology PSG College of Technology Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Banasthali Vidyapith Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai National Institute of Technology Srinagar University of Hyderabad M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology Christ University Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur National Institute of Technology Meghalaya Jain university, Bangalore National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra National Institute of Technology, Raipur Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Techn AU College of Engineering (A) Chitkara University COEP Technological University SR University Defence Institute of Advanced Technology Panjab University Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University CV Raman Global University, Odisha Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management National Institute of Technology Hamirpur Pandit Deendayal Energy University National Institute of Technology Puducherry Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology

For those aspiring to high-paying jobs, the first step is to set a clear target, prepare for entrance examinations, and secure admission to a top-ranked institution.