From Larry Ellison To Elon Musk: Educational Qualifications Of World's Top 10 Richest People

The world's richest people not only top wealth charts but also have diverse education​al backgrounds, ranging from Ivy League degrees to dropouts. While some, like Elon Musk and Warren Buffett, hold multiple qualifications, others, like Larry Ellison and Mark Zuckerberg, left college midway. Here's a look at the academic paths of the top 10 billionaires.

Larry Ellison

Oracle founder Larry Ellison has become the world's richest person for the first time, ending Elon Musk's nearly year-long reign at the top. His fortune now stands at $393 billion, ahead of Musk's $385 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ellison enrolled at the University of Illinois and later at the University of Chicago, but dropped out of both before completing a degree.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, with a net worth of $385 billion, studied at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned bachelor's degrees in Physics and Economics.

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is third on the list. He joined Harvard University but left midway to launch Facebook, making him one of the most famous college dropouts.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos studied Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Princeton University. With a net worth of $243 billion, he is the fourth richest person globally.

Larry Page

Google co-founder Larry Page holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in Computer Science from Stanford University.

Sergey Brin

Google co-founder Sergey Brin earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Maryland before completing his master's in Computer Science at Stanford University.

Bernard Arnault

French business magnate Bernard Arnault and his family, with a net worth of $151 billion, are synonymous with luxury fashion. Arnault studied engineering at École Polytechnique in Paris.

Steve Ballmer

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer graduated from Harvard University with degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics. He later joined Stanford University's MBA program but dropped out.

Warren Buffett

One of America's most influential investors, Warren Buffett, earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska and a master's degree in Economics from Columbia University.

Jensen Huang

Known as the "semiconductor king" and co-founder of Nvidia, Jensen Huang holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Oregon State University and a master's in the same field from Stanford University.