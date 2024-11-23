Videos Of An 'Engineer' Begging On Bengaluru Streets Go Viral, Spark Concern

A man, who claims to have worked as an engineer at a leading tech firm, was recently spotted begging on the streets of Bengaluru, drawing widespread attention on social media. The story emerged when Instagram user @sharath_yuvaraja_official shared a series of videos documenting the man's situation. NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The man, wearing a red T-shirt and appearing dishevelled, reportedly worked at a prominent tech consulting firm in Sattva Global City, formerly known as Global Village Tech Park, near Mysuru Road. After leaving his job, he allegedly turned to alcohol after the loss of his parents, leading to his current condition. He was first seen on JSS College Road in Jayanagar's 8th Block and later in 4th Block, in an intoxicated state and refusing assistance.

In the videos, the man spoke incoherently about meditation, philosophical works by David Hume, Einstein's theories, and brain structures like the hippocampus and amygdala. He also mentioned having visited Frankfurt in 2013.

Mr Sharath, who uploaded the videos, claimed to have contacted an NGO for help but was informed that intervention would require police involvement. The videos sparked an outpouring of concern from internet users, emphasising the need for mental health support and rehabilitation.

"This reminds us how unpredictable life can be. It's vital to offer mental health resources and pathways for rehabilitation," one user commented. Another noted the potential for recovery, stating, "He needs help to push himself out of his condition. Once he overcomes his struggles, he might regain control of his life."