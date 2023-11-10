Uttar Pradesh Government Cracks Down On Unrecognised Schools In State, To Impose Fine Of Rs 1 Lakh

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to launch a campaign against unrecognised schools in the state. As part of the campaign, the government will identify schools that are operating without recognition or that continue to operate even after their recognition has been revoked. These schools will face strict punishments, including a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Directorate of Basic Education has sent instructions in this regard to all Basic Education officers. The officers have been asked to submit reports on the actions taken under this campaign by November 22. They are also required to provide a certificate as evidence to the Directorate that no school in their block is running without recognition.

As reported by ANI, a letter by Joint Director of Basic Education, Ganesh Kumar, to all the Basic Education Officers of all the district read, "All Block Education Officers should conduct an intensive campaign in their respective blocks and take strict action against any school that is operating without recognition."

The Directorate of Basic Education has instructed the officers to ensure that no school is established or operated without obtaining recognition. In case, any person runs a school without obtaining recognition, he/she would be fined for upto Rs 1 lakh. In case the violation continues, a fine of up to Rs 10,000 will be payable for each day to the schools.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act or Right to Education Act (RTE) which was introduced by the central government in April 2010 mandates the recognition of schools for operating. No school can be established or operated without obtaining recognition.

The state government in Uttar Pradesh is running Council Primary, Junior High School, Aided Junior High School, Recognised Primary, and Junior High Schools to provide education to children up to the age of 14 years in the state.