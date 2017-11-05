Civil Polls: Student Union Polls Postponed In Uttar Pradesh

Keeping in view the upcoming civic polls in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government today postponed the student union elections that were slated to be held in different state universities and other higher educational institutes.

Education | | Updated: November 05, 2017 19:56 IST
Samajwadi Party Students Prised Allahabad University From BJP-Linked ABVP Recently

Lucknow:  Keeping in view the upcoming civic polls in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government today postponed the student union elections that were slated to be held in different state universities and other higher educational institutes. A directive in this regard was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Sanjay Agarwal.

According to a statement issued by the UP government today, the notification for the urban local bodies polls has been issued and government and police officials are engaged in election duty.

"In this duration, holding student union elections of universities, technical universities and other higher educational institutes, may lead to disruption of peace.

Hence, keeping in mind the urban local bodies elections, the student union elections have been postponed," the statement said.

Civic polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh in three phases from November 22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Uttar Pradesh Civic PollsUttar Pradesh Student Union Polls

