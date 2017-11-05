No Intention Of Disturbing Madrasa Course Structure: Uttar Pradesh Government

The Uttar Pradesh government today sought to allay fears that introduction of NCERT books in madrasas in the state will disturb the course structure of the Islamic educational institutions.Although the government maintained that "dakiyanusi" (conservative) education system cannot ensure "progress of an individual, a state or the country", Minority Welfare Minister, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that in the age of technology, no engineer, doctor, scientist or civil servant has come from madrasas."The Uttar Pradesh government has no intention of disturbing the course structure of the madrasas or to change them. But, the fact remains that 'dakiyaanusi' education system cannot ensure progress of an individual, a state or the country," Mr Chaudhary told new agency PTI."We want employment-oriented education and technical education to be imparted in the madrasas across the state," the minister said. According to the Minority Welfare Minister, at present, the syllabus of madrasas does not have adequate content of history and culture. The government is now planning to introduce history, geography and Sanskrit as additional subjects from the next academic year.On October 30, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to introduce NCERT books in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, apart from making mathematics and science compulsory at intermediate levels in these schools. The aim is to make the students come at par with children of other schools.The minister said, "The books will be of NCERT and UP Board as well. However, this is still in planning stage. The books are in Urdu, some of which are already available in the market. The basic aim is an attempt to integrate madrasas education with the mainstream education system."The steps are intended to make madrasas students more competitive by providing them contemporary and quality education, according to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.There are 19,000 recognised madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. Of the 19,000 recognised madrasas in the state, 4,600 are partially-funded, while the number of 100 per cent funded madrasas in the state is 560.