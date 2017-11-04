AMUSU Election Schedule Announced; Polling On December 5 The Chief Election Officer (CEO) for Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union (AMUSU) elections has today announced that the polling for AMUSU Office bearers and representatives of University Court will be held on December 5, 2017 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the respective faculties.

Aligarh: The Chief Election Officer (CEO) for Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union (AMUSU) elections has today announced that the polling for AMUSU Office bearers and representatives of University Court will be held on December 5, 2017 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the respective faculties. While announcing the election schedule for the session 2017-18, Mr Mujib Ullah Zuberi, CEO said that the display of the voters' list by the respective deans will be on November 24, 2017 at 10:00 am, while the corrections in the voters list will be allowed by 10:00 am on November 25, 2017. He said that the notification of the final voters' list will be made on November 25 at around 4:00 pm.



Filing of the nomination papers in the prescribed format at AMUSU Office will take place on November 27, 2017 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on November 27, 2017 from 6:00 pm onwards. Meanwhile, the withdrawal of nominations by the candidates at AMUSU Office will take place on November 28, 2017 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.



The list of valid candidates will be displayed at the AMUSU Office on November 28, 2017 at about 4:00 pm, said a statement from AMU.



He added that the allotment of serial numbers to the valid candidates at AMUSU Office will be done on November 29, 2017 from 10:00 am onwards, while the circulation of the final list of the candidates with their allotted serial numbers will be made the same day at 3:00 pm.



Mr Zuberi further said that the final speech from Union Hall terrace by the chair candidates will take place on December 3, 2017 from 2:00 pm onwards after which the polling will take place on December 5, 2017 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. He said that the counting of the votes will start from 7:00 pm onwards till the declaration of the results on December 5, 2017.



