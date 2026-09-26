UPTET Certificate Correction Window Opens Online: Application Invited For Revised Documents

The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released an official notice inviting applicants to modify their errors in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 certificates by applying online and obtaining the revised certificate. The commission will only process the corrections in the certificate of the candidates if they have applied through the official website, certificate.upessc.org.

Candidates must note that any correction application for the UPTET certificate sent by post, offline letters or any other mode will not be accepted by the commission. Applicants can modify the miscue in name, categories and date of birth on the UPTET 2026 certificate.

According to the official press release, a non-refundable correction fee of Rs 200 is required to receive the revised certificate.

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Before submitting the form, applicants are advised to double-check all the information in the application as the commission will only provide a one-time correction facility. Once the candidate submits their details and a revised certificate is issued no additional attempts or further opportunities will be accepted under any circumstances by the commission.

The order was issued under the authority of the Deputy secretary, UPESSC, to help applicants ensure accurate documentation for the future recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to read the guidelines thoroughly before submitting the form online.

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UPESSC has also announced the special UPTET 2026 exam dates. The special UPTET exam is set to be conducted on November 3, 2026.