Failed UPSC Twice, No Coaching, Now Sonbhadra's First Woman ASP: Mavis Tak's Success Story

IPS Mavis Tak's Success Story: Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is considered one of the most challenging feats in India. Aspirants often spend years preparing for the examination, with many leaving their hometowns to join coaching institutes in metropolitan cities, particularly Delhi.

For many candidates, the preparation involves years of hard work, long study hours, and significant personal and financial sacrifices. Aspirants from lower-middle-class families, in particular, often have to manage their preparation while living in small rented rooms in cities where accommodation can be expensive. Those who clear the examination eventually get an opportunity to pursue their chosen careers, while others either make another attempt or explore alternative career options.

Stories of candidates who overcome setbacks and eventually clear the civil services examination often serve as a source of inspiration for other aspirants.

For IPS officer Mavis Tak, the journey to the Indian Police Service was not easy. She failed to clear the examination in her first two attempts but continued preparing and eventually cleared it in her third attempt. Self-study and the unwavering support of her father, Abdul Karim Tak, played an important role in helping her achieve her goal.

Mavis, who belongs to Rajasthan's Pali district, has now made history by becoming the first woman IPS officer to be posted as an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. Until her posting, the ASP position in Sonbhadra Police had been held by male officers.

Father faced taunts for educating his daughters

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Mavis Tak recalled how her father faced taunts from society and relatives for ensuring that his three daughters received higher education.

People would ask Abdul Karim why he was spending so much on his daughters' education and tell him, "What will you make them by educating them so much - a collector or an SP?"

However, he chose to ignore such comments and continued to support his daughters' education. He encouraged them to pursue their studies and build their careers.

Abdul Karim works as a translator at the Bombay High Court, while Mavis' mother is a homemaker. The family, including Mavis and her two sisters, lives in Mumbai. Mavis comes from a family in which no one had previously held a government job.

Mavis Tak's education

Mavis completed her schooling in Mumbai. She passed Class 10 from New Cambridge School and completed Class 12 from Royal College of Arts, Science and Commerce, affiliated with the University of Mumbai.

She subsequently graduated in Political Science from the University of Mumbai. After graduation, she completed her postgraduation in Indian Federation and Language Politics.

Failed twice, cleared UPSC in third attempt

Mavis Tak, a 2022-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, secured the Indian Police Service in her third attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

She could not clear even the preliminary examination in her first two attempts. However, she continued preparing, identified her weaknesses, and worked on them.

Mavis did not join any coaching institute for the examination. Relying on self-study and consistent preparation, she secured All India Rank 386 in her third attempt and was selected for the Indian Police Service.

Joined as Sonbhadra ASP on her birthday

Mavis Tak was born on September 24, 1996. In a coincidence that made the occasion particularly significant, she took charge as Sonbhadra's ASP on September 24, her birthday, becoming the district's first woman IPS officer to hold the post.

Sonbhadra is considered a sensitive district and has areas affected by Left Wing Extremism. Her posting as the first woman ASP in the district marks a significant milestone in her career.

Mavis Tak's tenure in Banda

Before her transfer to Sonbhadra, Mavis Tak was posted in Banda, where she served as Circle Officer (City), Cyber and Crime.

Her working style, integrity, and professional approach were appreciated during her tenure. Following her transfer from Banda to Sonbhadra, social workers and people associated with politics in the district felicitated her at her farewell.

Mavis Tak's message for Gen Z

Speaking about success and the younger generation, Mavis Tak said there is no substitute for hard work. She emphasised that shortcuts cannot provide lasting success in life.

She has also expressed her commitment to ensuring that the benefits of the law reach people at the last mile. She said she would work towards serving society through her professional responsibilities and approach to policing.

(With inputs from Ashwini Singh, Sonbhadra)