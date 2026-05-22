UPSC Civil Services Prelims On May 24: 3 New Centres Added; Check Exam Day Guidelines

UPSC Prelims 2026 On May 24: In a move aimed at making the Civil Services Examination more accessible for candidates, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has added three new examination centres - Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, and Meerut. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 24.

With the addition of these centres, the total number of Preliminary Examination venues across the country has increased from 80 to 83. According to UPSC data, nearly 23,000 candidates have opted for the newly added centres.

The Commission said the decision was taken to reduce travel-related difficulties for aspirants by providing examination venues closer to their hometowns and easing pressure on nearby centres.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said the initiative is intended to make the examination process more candidate-friendly, accessible, and efficient. He also said the Commission is making efforts to ensure that Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) receive their preferred examination centres.

The UPSC has received more than 8.19 lakh applications for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 this year.

The Commission has already released the e-Admit Cards for eligible candidates on its official website. Candidates have been advised to download and print their admit cards, as no paper admit cards will be issued for the examination.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 on May 24: Exam Day Guidelines