UPSC Civil Services Prelims On May 24: 3 New Centres Added; Check Exam Day Guidelines

UPSC Prelims 2026 On May 24: In a move aimed at making the Civil Services Examination more accessible for candidates, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has added three new examination centres - Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, and Meerut. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 24.
With the addition of these centres, the total number of Preliminary Examination venues across the country has increased from 80 to 83. According to UPSC data, nearly 23,000 candidates have opted for the newly added centres.
The Commission said the decision was taken to reduce travel-related difficulties for aspirants by providing examination venues closer to their hometowns and easing pressure on nearby centres.
UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said the initiative is intended to make the examination process more candidate-friendly, accessible, and efficient. He also said the Commission is making efforts to ensure that Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) receive their preferred examination centres.
The UPSC has received more than 8.19 lakh applications for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 this year.
The Commission has already released the e-Admit Cards for eligible candidates on its official website. Candidates have been advised to download and print their admit cards, as no paper admit cards will be issued for the examination.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 on May 24: Exam Day Guidelines
- Candidates must carry a printed copy of the e-Admit Card along with the same photo identity card whose number is mentioned on the admit card. Those failing to produce the required documents at the allotted venue will not be allowed to appear for the examination.
- UPSC has also advised candidates to verify details such as their name, photograph, and QR code on the e-Admit Card. Any discrepancy should be immediately reported to the Commission via email.
- Candidates whose photographs on the admit card are unclear must carry a valid photo identity card, along with two passport-size photographs and an undertaking for each examination session.
- The Commission has asked candidates to reach the examination venue well in advance, preferably one-and-a-half hours before the commencement of the examination, to complete face authentication, identity verification, and frisking procedures.
- Entry to the examination venue will close 30 minutes before the start of each session, 9 am for the forenoon session and 2pm for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed entry after the gates are closed.
- UPSC has strictly prohibited candidates from carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, electronic gadgets, books, bags, or any valuable items inside the examination premises. Venue supervisors will not make arrangements for storing prohibited items, and candidates will have to make their own arrangements outside the venue.
- Candidates will only be allowed to carry the e-Admit Card, a black ballpoint pen, a pencil, identity proof, self-photographs wherever applicable, and items specifically mentioned in the admit card instructions.
- The Commission warned that possession or use of mobile phones, electronic communication devices, or any unauthorised material inside the examination venue may invite disciplinary action, including cancellation of candidature, filing of police complaints, and debarment from future examinations.
- UPSC has also clarified that only black ballpoint pens must be used for filling OMR answer sheets and attendance lists. While simple wristwatches are permitted inside examination halls, smartwatches and watches equipped with communication features remain prohibited.
- Candidates who have changed their names after matriculation have been instructed to carry supporting documents, including a government-issued identity card and the original Gazette notification of the name change, for each session of the examination.