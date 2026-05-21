UPSC Prelims 2026: DMRC To Start Metro Services Early On Select Lines On May 24

UPSC Prelims 2026: In a major initiative for candidates appearing in the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro services on select lines will begin earlier than usual on May 24.

According to the DMRC, metro services on the Pink Line, Magenta Line, and Grey Line will start from 6am on Sunday to facilitate smooth travel for UPSC aspirants heading to their examination centres.

Usually, metro services on these lines commence at 7am on Sundays. However, keeping the examination in view, services will begin one hour earlier this time.

The DMRC said trains on these lines will operate at an interval of 15 minutes between 6 am and 7am. After 7 am, metro services will continue as per the normal Sunday timetable.

Meanwhile, services on all other Delhi Metro lines will run according to the regular Sunday schedule, with operations starting from 6 am.

The DMRC stated that the special arrangement has been made to ensure that candidates appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 are able to reach their examination centres on time.