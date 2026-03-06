UPSC CSE 2025 Final Result Declared: Anuj Agnihotri Secures First Rank

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 final result today, March 6, 2026. Anuj Agnihotri has topped the examination, while Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull bagged the second and third ranks respectively. A total of 958 candidates have qualified for the IAS, IFS, IPS and other posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the roll number-wise result on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in.

"Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," UPSC said in a statement.

The written CSE examination was held in August, 2025, while the personality test was conducted betwen December, 2025 and February, 2026.

The commission has witheld result of two candidates and the result of 348 recommeded candidates has been kept provisional, according to the official notice.

UPSC CSE 2025 Exam: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website https://upsconline.gov.in/

Click on "Final Result-Civil Services Examination 2025"

The roll number-wise result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 Download Link

The result has been released for the following posts:

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service

Indian Police Service

Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'

The interviews for candidates began in January 2026, and were conducted at the UPSC headquarters in Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road New Delhi. The interview and the personality test hold 275 points.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.