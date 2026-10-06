UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Previous Years' Trends

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 result 2026 soon on the official website, upsc.gov.in. However, the exam-conducting body is yet to announce the official release date. The result will be released in the form of a PDF containing roll numbers of qualified candidates which can be downloaded from the official UPSC portal once released.

The exam was conducted on September 13, 2026 in three shifts in offline mode. Candidates who will qualify the CDS 2 exam will be called for the SSB Interview round, after that selected candidates are required to appear for a medical examination.

After the entire selection process is completed, the CDS marksheet is released. It includes the scores of candidates who passed the exam and were chosen for the training programme.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: Steps to Check

The candidates can follow the steps below to check the CDS 2 result 2026 once released:

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the page, click on the link titled "CDS 2 Result 2026"

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon the CDS 2 result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can use Ctrl+F to look up their roll number or name.

Step 5: Download the PDF and take its printout.

The result PDF will not contain the scores obtained by the candidates.

CDS 2 Result 2026: Past Years' Trends

The CDS 2 result 2026 is expected to be released soon, meanwhile, candidates can check past years' release date below:

2025: October 9

October 9 2024: September 20

September 20 2023: October 3

October 3 2022: September 23

The marks obtained by candidates are released after the declaration of the final result. CDS scorecard for non-qualified candidates is also released provided they have opted for it.