Civil Services Main 2024 Scheduled For September, Check Other Dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination schedule or recruitment tests for the year 2024.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the UPSC to check the dates.

Following is the complete schedule of the examinations-

January 13 is Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Engineering Services (Preliminary)Examination, 2024 is scheduled for February 18, 2024

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be held on February 18, 2024

February 24,2024 is Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

CISF AC (EXE)LDCE-2024 is scheduled for March 10, 2024

March 9, 2024 is reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

NDA and NA Examination (I) 2024 and CDS Examination 2024 will be held on April 21, 2024

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination 2024 through CS (P) Examination 2024 is scheduled for May 26, 2024.

IES/ISS Examination 2024 will be held on June 21, 2024.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2024 will be held on June 22, 2024.

Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024 will be held on June 23, 2024.

July 6, 2024 is reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Combined Medical Services Examination 2024 will be held on July 14, 2024.

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2024 will be held on August 4, 2024.

August 10, 2024 is reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

NDA and NA Examination (II) 2024 and CDS Examination 2024 will be held on September 1, 2024.

Civil Services Main Examination 2024 is scheduled for September 20, 2024.

October 19, 2024 is reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2024 is scheduled for November 24, 2024.

SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE will be held on December 7, 2024.

December 21, 2024 is reserved f or UPSC RT/Examination

Candidates are advised to verify the dates on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).