UPSC NDA, NA Results 2017: Written Test Result For Examination II Declared; Check Now

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC Releases Written Test Result For NDA And NA Examination II, 2017 New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for the written test conducted for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination II, 2017. The written test of UPSC NDA and NA was conducted in September 2017. The candidates who have qualified the written test will next have to appear for Interview which will be conducted by Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 140th Course and for the 102nd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) which will commence on July 2, 2018.



"The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission's website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result (after concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days," said a UPSC NDA, NA results notification from the commission.

UPSC NDA, NA Examination II, 2017: How to check result for Written Test The candidates may follow these steps to check the results from the official website:





Step one: Go to UPSC official website: www.upsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the Written Result, NDA and NA II, 2017 link in the What's New section.

Step three: In the new window, click on the result document.

Step four: A pdf will open with the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Check for your roll number in the list given.



Candidates can also check their result below:





Candidates who have been declared qualified in the written exam should register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID.



