Advertisement

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2024 Out, Download Roll Number-Wise List Here

UPPSC PCS Final Result: UPPSC has announced the results for PCS 2024 examination. Candidates can check the roll number-wise list here.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UPPSC PCS Final Result 2024 Out, Download Roll Number-Wise List Here
UPPSC PCS 2024 Final Result Declared, Download Directly Here
Education Result

UPPSC PCS Final Result Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) examination 2024. A total of 932 candidates have been recommended for 947 vacancies across 24 posts and services. Candidates who had appeared for the interview can check and download the result on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Neha Panchal has secured rank 1 in the PCS 2024 examination, followed by Ananya Trivedi and Abhay Pratap Singh for  the post of Deputy Collector.

The examination was held for the posts of:

  • Deputy Collector
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)
  • Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) - AC (CT)
  • Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO)
  • Treasury Officer / Accounts Officer (Treasury) - TO/AO
  • District Commandant, Home Guards and others

How To Download Result?

  • Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on UPPSC PCS 2026 Final Result.
  • The roll-number wise list will be downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference.

UPPSC PCS Roll Number-Wise Result List Download Link

The PCS Mains results were declared on February 4, 2026, with 2,719 candidates qualifying for the final stage of the selection process-the interview. The interview was held between February 26 and March 23, 2026. 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPPSC PCS Final Result, UPPSC PCS Final Result Download, UPPSC PCS Final Result Roll Number Wise List Download Link
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com