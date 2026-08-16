UPPSC Assistant Professor Prelims result 2026 Out, here's how To check Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the preliminary examination results for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in government colleges. Candidates who appeared for the Government College Examination-2025 preliminary exam can now check their results on the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on May 31, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the screening test will now be eligible to appear for the Main examination. The results have been released for Commerce, Fine Arts, Hindi, Mathematics, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Zoology and Computer Science.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026: How to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in .

. Click on the Results section available on the homepage.

Find and click on the link for the list of candidates provisionally qualified for the Main examination.

The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026: Subject-wise Details

According to the result details, Commerce has 157 vacancies, with 8,423 candidates registered, 4,154 appearing for the exam and 945 qualifying for the Main examination. In Fine Arts, eight posts were available, with 1,582 registrations, 877 candidates appearing and 213 qualifying.

For Hindi, there are 87 vacancies. A total of 16,098 candidates registered, 10,801 appeared and 1,983 qualified. Mathematics has 79 posts, with 3,916 registrations, 1,729 candidates appearing and 474 qualifying.

In Philosophy, 14 posts were advertised, with 895 candidates registered, 618 appearing and 211 qualifying. Sanskrit has 56 vacancies, with 4,315 registered candidates, 2,297 appearing and 878 qualifying.

For Zoology, 79 posts are available. Of 4,437 registered candidates, 1,926 appeared and 775 qualified. Computer Science has one vacancy, with 573 registrations, 185 candidates appearing and 18 qualifying.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates.