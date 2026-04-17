Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result Soon: Check Previous Years' Passing Trends

UP Board Results 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 soon on its official website. The board conducted the high school (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams from February 18 to March 12, 2026. Based on previous years' trends, the board will likely release the Class 10th and 12th results by the end of April. Last year, the UP board results were announced on April 25.

For the previous academic cycle, the pass percentage for Class 10 was 90.11 per cent. For Class 12, the pass percentage was 81.15 per cent, as per an announcement made by the board officials. Girls outperformed boys last year with 93.87 per cent female candidates clearing the Class 10 exam as against 86.66 per cent male candidates. A similar pattern was observed in Class 12 results, with 86.37 per cent girls clearing the exam as against 76.60 per cent boys.

Year Class 10 Pass Percentage Class 12 Pass Percentage 2025 90.11% 81.15% 2024 89.55% 82.60% 2023 89.78% 75.2%. 2022 88.18% 85.33% 2021 99.53% 97.88%



In the 2025 UPMSP result, Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun, secured the top position, with 97.83 per cent. The UP board Class 12 topper was Mahak Jaiswal from Prayagraj who scored 97.20 per cent.

In 2024, the board announced high school and intermediate results on April 20. In the year 2024 too, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 93.40 per cent compared to 86.05 per cent among boys in Class 10 board examinations.

Students will be able to access their UP board Class 10 and 12 marksheets using their roll number and date of birth. The Uttar Pradesh board exam 2026 was conducted at 8,033 examination centres, including 596 government, 3,453 aided, and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools.