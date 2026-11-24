UP Board 10, 12 Practical Exam Schedule 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for the UP Board class 10th and 12th practical examinations for the academic year 2027. The practical examination will be conducted in two phases across different divisions in the state. The first phase of the practical exam will be conducted from January 11 to 19, 2027, and the second phase of the exam will take place from January 20 to 28, 2027.

The exam-conducting board has also directed the school principals to ensure that the practical examinations are conducted under CCTV surveillance and the recordings are safely preserved. This is intended to make sure the examination is being conducted fairly.

The practical examinations will be conducted as per the schedule across the district under the respective division.

UPMSP Practical Examination 2027: Phase-Wise Schedule

Class 10, 12 students can check their division-wise practical exam schedule below:

- Phase 1 (January 11 to 19, 2027)

Divisions: Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti.

- Phase 2 (January 20 to 28, 2027)

Divisions: Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Along with the practical examination schedule, the board has also announced the date for uploading internal assessment marks for the exam. The marks for class 10, 12 subjects will be uploaded online through the UPMSP portal, upmsp.edu.in. The window to upload marks will be activated from January 1, 2027.

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As per the notice the pre-board examination for class 10, 12 will be held during the first week of January 2027.