Lucknow University Postpones Degree Exams Scheduled On April 8

Lucknow University has postponed all annual degree exams scheduled on April 8, 2020. The exams have been postponed because Lucknow University has scheduled the UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 exam on April 8. The fresh dates for the exam will be announced soon.

The application process for UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 began on February 14 and will conclude on March 6, 2020.

Applicants who miss the deadline can still apply for the exam with late fee till March 11.

The entrance exam will be held in April 8 and the result will tentatively be released by May 11, 2020.

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will have to attend online counselling process for allotment of seat. The counselling process will begin on June 1, 2020.

There will be two papers in the UP B.Ed. JEE exam. Both papers will be of 3 hours' duration. Each paper will carry 200 marks.

Paper A will have 50 questions each from General Knowledge and Language (Hindi or English). Paper B will have 50 questions each in Central Aptitude Test and Subject Aptitude. Each question will carry 2 marks.

Part A will be compulsory for all candidates. In part B, the subject-specific questions will be from any of the four streams - Arts, Science, Commerce, and Agriculture. Candidate will have to answer questions pertaining to any one of the disciplines.

