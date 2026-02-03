University Of Science And Technology, Korea Offers Fully Funded Scholarships

The University of Science and Technology (UST), South Korea, is inviting applications for its fully funded scholarships for the 2026 academic year. The scholarships are open to international students seeking admission to Master's (MS), Doctoral (PhD), and Integrated MS-PhD programmes. Students planning to pursue higher education in South Korea can apply for the UST Scholarship 2026. The application deadline is February 23, 2026.

UST Scholarship 2026: Key Details

University: University of Science and Technology (UST), South Korea

Degree Levels: MS, PhD, MS leading to PhD

Scholarship Type: Fully funded

Eligible Nationality: Open to all nationalities

Financial Benefits

The scholarship covers all major academic and living expenses, including:

Full tuition fee

University entrance fee

Free accommodation

Monthly stipend

Master's: KRW 1,200,000 per month

PhD: KRW 1,600,000 per month

Health and accident insurance

Round-trip airfare

Korean language course fee

Access to e-library and counselling services

Overseas training and exchange programmes

Research paper awards and excellence awards (issued upon graduation)

Programmes Offered

UST offers programmes across almost all academic fields and majors. A total of 300 scholarships are available for meritorious international students. The funding is designed to cover all essential costs required to complete the degree in South Korea.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants of any nationality are eligible.

Candidates applying for Master's programmes must have completed or be expected to complete a bachelor's degree by September 2026.

Applicants for PhD programmes must have completed or be expected to complete a master's degree by September 2026.

Documents Required

Bachelor's degree certificate or proof of expected graduation

Bachelor's degree transcript

Master's degree certificate or proof of expected graduation (for PhD applicants)

Master's degree transcript

Master's thesis (where applicable)

Study plan

Letters of recommendation

How To Apply

Applications must be submitted through the online application system available on the official UST website. Candidates are advised to review the detailed guidelines before applying.

Here's Direct Link To Apply