University Of Science And Technology, Korea Offers Fully Funded Scholarships

The University of Science and Technology (UST), South Korea, is inviting applications for its fully funded scholarships for the 2026 academic year. The scholarships are open to international students seeking admission to Master's (MS), Doctoral (PhD), and Integrated MS-PhD programmes. Students planning to pursue higher education in South Korea can apply for the UST Scholarship 2026. The application deadline is February 23, 2026.
UST Scholarship 2026: Key Details
- University: University of Science and Technology (UST), South Korea
- Degree Levels: MS, PhD, MS leading to PhD
- Scholarship Type: Fully funded
- Eligible Nationality: Open to all nationalities
Financial Benefits
The scholarship covers all major academic and living expenses, including:
- Full tuition fee
- University entrance fee
- Free accommodation
- Monthly stipend
- Master's: KRW 1,200,000 per month
- PhD: KRW 1,600,000 per month
- Health and accident insurance
- Round-trip airfare
- Korean language course fee
- Access to e-library and counselling services
- Overseas training and exchange programmes
- Research paper awards and excellence awards (issued upon graduation)
Programmes Offered
UST offers programmes across almost all academic fields and majors. A total of 300 scholarships are available for meritorious international students. The funding is designed to cover all essential costs required to complete the degree in South Korea.
Eligibility Criteria
- Applicants of any nationality are eligible.
- Candidates applying for Master's programmes must have completed or be expected to complete a bachelor's degree by September 2026.
- Applicants for PhD programmes must have completed or be expected to complete a master's degree by September 2026.
Documents Required
- Bachelor's degree certificate or proof of expected graduation
- Bachelor's degree transcript
- Master's degree certificate or proof of expected graduation (for PhD applicants)
- Master's degree transcript
- Master's thesis (where applicable)
- Study plan
- Letters of recommendation
How To Apply
Applications must be submitted through the online application system available on the official UST website. Candidates are advised to review the detailed guidelines before applying.